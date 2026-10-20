St Kitts and Nevis to Host England Lions and West Indies A Series at Warner Park and Conaree

St. Kitts will host the upcoming England Lions versus West Indies A series, bringing eight exciting white-ball matches to Warner Park and Conaree Sports Club from November 1 to 16, 2026.

The series will feature three Twenty20 (T20) matches and five One-Day Internationals (ODIs), providing cricket enthusiasts across the Federation with an opportunity to witness emerging talent from England and the West Indies compete on home soil.

The visiting England Lions squad is scheduled to arrive in St. Kitts on October 27, with departure set for November 17.

Admission to all eight matches will be free, allowing residents, visitors and families to enjoy the action and show their support for West Indies A.

Match Schedule

The three T20 matches will be played at Conaree Sports Club, beginning on Sunday, November 1. The five-match ODI series will feature games at both Conaree and Warner Park.

The hosting of the series at Warner Park and Conaree Sports Club represents an opportunity for local cricket supporters to rally behind West Indies A while welcoming England’s emerging players to the Federation.

The matches will also provide young cricketers with an opportunity to observe high-level competition and experience the excitement of international cricket in their own community.

Members of the public are encouraged to bring their families and friends, fill the stands and create a vibrant atmosphere throughout the series.

With free admission for every match, cricket fans are invited to make the most of this opportunity to support West Indies A and celebrate the sport across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Come out, enjoy the cricket and rally behind the West Indies!

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