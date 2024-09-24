ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO ESTABLISH EMBASSY AND CONSULATE IN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2024 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis has confirmed plans to establish an Embassy and Consulate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step forward in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.



This decision was one of the key outcomes of discussions held during a high-level bilateral meeting on Sunday, September 22, 2024, between Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah. The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in New York.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew also emphasised the strategic importance of this decision as part of the broader commitment to bolstering international relations with key global partners. The discussions also revisited the outcomes of the CARICOM-Saudi Summit held in October 2023, and explored avenues for future collaboration, particularly in advancing sustainability and resilience initiatives.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the opening of the Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia will represent a milestone in St. Kitts and Nevis’ diplomatic and economic strategy, opening new channels for engagement and cooperation in the region.



Accompanying Prime Minister Dr. Drew in the discussions were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

