St Kitts and Nevis to be represented at the World Aquatics Swimming Championship

(Press release) St Kitts and Nevis – The World Aquatics Swimming Championship is set to take place at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, and from December 10 to December 15, 2024, athletes will compete in heats, semifinals, and finals. The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation will be represented by one athlete, Jonathan Essien, who will participate in the 50m and 100m butterfly events.

“We are thrilled to send Jonathan this year,” stated SKNAF President Eldon Thomas. “Jonathan has been training in Sweden, where he lives and studies, and he has shown remarkable progress. With access to excellent pool facilities in Sweden and through hard work, dedication, and close collaboration with our National Swim Coach, James Weekes, he has truly excelled. We couldn’t be prouder to have him represent us this year.”

The competition will span six days, featuring morning sessions for heats and evening sessions for semifinals and finals, all hosted at the esteemed Duna Arena.

The event will showcase various distances in butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle, and the individual medley.

Additional Information:

Order of Events:

https://www.worldaquatics.com/competitions/3433/worldaquatics-swimming-championships-25m-2024/schedule?phase=All

More Event Information:

https://www.worldaquatics.com/competitions/3433/worldaquatics-swimming-championships-25m-2024