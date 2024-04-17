St Kitts and Nevis talks Plastic Pollution and Marine Biodiversity Protection at Our Oceans Conference in Greece

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, 17 April 2024 – The Government of St Kitts and Nevis was represented at the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Athens, Greece from 15-17 April 2024, by a joint delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources and the Ministry of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, led by the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke.

The 9th Our Oceans Conference brought global attention and commitment to the serious threats facing the world’s ocean such as unsustainable fishing practices, climate change and plastic pollution.

During Minister Clarke’s intervention, she shared with the conference the Federation’s experience as a large ocean state committed to transitioning to a Sustainable Island State by 2040. She highlighted St Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to addressing marine plastic pollution through the announcement of the recent ban on single use plastics, which was welcomed by the High-Level Ministerial delegates there.

Pictured left to right: Dallaries Spair, Project Officer attached to the Ministry of Environment et al; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment et al, Colincia Levine; Minister of Environment, Climate Action et al, Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke; Tricia King, Our Oceans Focal Point for St Kitts and Nevis; Permanent Secretary responsible for the Department of Marine Resources, Miguel Flemming)



Minister Clarke noted, “Circularity, inclusivity, intergenerational climate justice, ambitious ocean governance and strong commitment to addressing marine pollution, in particular plastic and microplastics, were the hallmark of St Kitts and Nevis’ marine commitment.”

The Minister of Environment reminded the conference that St Kitts and Nevis in 2020 established a two-mile radius around the coastline of both islands as a Marine Management Area (MMA) representing 49% of the islands near shore marine environment. The restorative and ocean resilience work were further highlighted through the installation of artificial reefs and coral nurseries.

Following the 9th Our Oceans Conference, the Government of St Kitts and Nevis intends to increase inter-agency partnerships for coastal and ocean governance and management. Once the parliamentary processes are completed, the St Kitts and Nevis MMA will be gazetted to reflect the government’s commitment to SDG 14: Life below Water, as well as to the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).

The Interagency delegation included the Minister, Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke; Donovan Campbell, SISA consultant; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment et al, Colincia Levine; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Miguel Flemming; Dallaries Spair, Project Officer attached to the Ministry of Environment et al and Tricia King, Marine Biologist, Our Oceans Focal Point for St Kitts and Nevis.