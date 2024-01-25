St. Kitts and Nevis Students on Dean’s List WIU

Fifteen St. Kitts and Nevis Federation students earned a place on the Dean’s List at Western Illinois University last semester. This is the largest delegation from the Caribbean or any foreign nation represented on the prestigious list. The undergraduate students part of a growing cohort at the university, all earned GPA’s of 3.6. Several of the students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Recognized Students are:

Dominick Errol Hinds (Senior)

Lauren Nia Lawrence (Senior)

Veneeka Alecia Brombill (Senior)

Shianne D Jeffers (Senior)

Shinetta Lashanna McPherson (Senior)

Basmattie Beephat (Senior)

Chavez K Archibald (Senior)

Amira Theora Bertie (Senior)

Shanai Lizbeth Liburd (Junior)

Clerique T S Ward (Junior)

Juara Teju Willet (Senior)

Hailey Ariana Caitland Morris (Senior)

Dijonne Abiola Hanley (Senior)

Tione Hanley (Senior)

Ashleigh Lake

WIU professors have been singing the praises of the St. Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean students as the regional cohort has grown to over 150. The other OAS territories also featured strong representation as 55 students from the sub- region placed on the Dean’s List.

University Provost, Dr. Mark Mossman, also shared his delight in the high academic achievements of Caribbean students, noting that they were also thriving personally as well as academically in adapting to the cold, snowy, winters.

St. Kitts and Nevis degree seekers at WIU typically begin their studies online before completing on campus in the USA. WIU Scholarships are based on local college or CAPE achievement and covers a high percentage of tuition for strong students. Western Illinois University is a state institution of stellar reputation established in 1899.