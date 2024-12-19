ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SETS SIGHTS ON TRANSFORMATIVE CLIMATE ACTIONS IN 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS): As St. Kitts and Nevis moves closer to realising its vision of becoming a Sustainable Island State, Senator, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, unveiled ambitious plans for 2025.



Dr. Clarke’s support to the budget debate on Wednesday, 18 December 2024, underscored the importance of continued investment in climate resilience, sustainable land use, and the reduction of environmental pollutants.



A key component of these efforts is the continued push for the reduction of plastic waste through the phased implementation of the Single-Use Plastic Ban, which will be fully enforced iny 2025. The government has also partnered with various international organisations, such as the Global Climate Fund and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, to secure funding and support for critical projects aimed at strengthening climate action and addressing the vulnerabilities of small island states.



According to Dr. Clarke, the government is also advancing its work on land management, with a focus on eco-friendly development practices, vertical communities, and decentralised rural living. The Department of Lands and Surveys has made significant progress in land allocation, and efforts to regularise squatter settlements will continue, with over 200 families set to benefit from land titles in 2025.



Dr. Clarke reaffirmed the government’s dedication to building a sustainable and resilient future for St. Kitts and Nevis, one that is capable of navigating the challenges posed by climate change while ensuring a prosperous and equitable society for all citizens.



