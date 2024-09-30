ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SELECTED TO SERVE ON PAHO’s 61ST DIRECTING COUNCIL GENERAL COMMITTEE 

Washington, DC, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been selected to serve on the General Committee of the 61st Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). This development comes as a recognition of the nation’s growing leadership and commitment to regional health initiatives, alongside Cuba and the United States, who were also selected to be part of the influential committee.

The General Committee holds a key role in overseeing the procedures and structure of PAHO’s annual meetings, influencing discussions that drive health policy decisions across the Americas. St. Kitts and Nevis’ inclusion underscores its increasing presence in regional and global health governance, especially in the face of challenges such as infectious diseases, climate change, and health equity.



Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, who also serves as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Health, highlighted the significance of this opportunity for the twin-island Federation.

“This appointment to the General Committee marks a significant milestone for St. Kitts and Nevis as we continue to strengthen our role in global health governance. It is a testament to our growing capacity to influence important health policies that will benefit not only our people but also the wider Caribbean and the Americas,” said Dr. Drew. “We are committed to ensuring that small island developing states like ours have a voice in shaping the future of healthcare, particularly in areas like public health preparedness and climate resilience.”

The 61st Directing Council convenes representatives from across the Americas to discuss urgent health matters and establish policies for the Pan American region. St. Kitts and Nevis’ active participation on the General Committee will be crucial in ensuring that the unique health concerns of small island developing states (SIDS) are addressed, and equitable health solutions are pursued.

Honduras, El Salvador, Paraguay and Bahamas also form part of the committee.

-30-