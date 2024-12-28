ST. KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS STRONG AIR ARRIVALS DURING THE CHRISTMAS AND CARNIVAL SEASON

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 27, 2024 (SKNIS): The festive energy of the Christmas and Carnival Season has brought a remarkable increase in air arrivals to St. Kitts and Nevis to date. From December 14 to 25, 2024, the twin-island Federation welcomed a total of 8,335 airline passengers aboard 265 flights, making it the highest number of passengers recorded for this period in recent years.

The 2024 figures show significant growth compared to the same period in previous years, highlighting a steady recovery and surge in interest in St. Kitts and Nevis as a top-tier holiday destination. The 8,335 air arrivals surpassed the 7,492 recorded in 2023 and the 6,334 arrivals in 2022. The numbers also reflect significant progress from the 2,937 passengers recorded in 2021, showcasing the Federation’s strong post-pandemic recovery.





File photo

Furthermore, the 2024 total exceeds pre-pandemic numbers recorded in 2017, which saw 7,813 passengers, and 2018 and 2019, which recorded 7,773 and 8,069 passengers respectively. This growth signals a resurgence of interest and confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier travel destination during the holiday season.

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, celebrated the milestone.

“This growth reflects the resilience and allure of St. Kitts and Nevis as a leading Caribbean destination. Visitors and returning nationals are drawn to our unique combination of cultural celebrations, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. We are excited to share this special time with so many travellers during the Christmas and Carnival season,” said the tourism minister.





Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson

The Christmas Season, coupled with the highly anticipated Sugar Mas Carnival, has been a major attraction for visitors, featuring vibrant street parades, calypso and pageant competitions, and traditional folklore performances.

The Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with airport and tourism stakeholders, has worked diligently to ensure a seamless travel experience. Enhanced operations at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport have ensured that passengers are welcomed with efficiency and the warmth St. Kitts and Nevis is known for.





File photo

As the Carnival festivities continue, Minister Henderson said that the islands remain ready to welcome even more visitors and provide unforgettable experiences.

