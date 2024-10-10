St. Kitts and Nevis Qualifies for Junior PanAmerican Games, Making History in Volleyball

Basseterre, St. Kitts. 10 October, 2024 – For the first time in history, St. Kitts and Nevis has qualified for the Junior PanAmerican Games, set to take place in Asuncion, Paraguay, from July 11-20, 2025. This historic qualification marks a significant milestone for the Federation, as the second edition of the Games will feature over 3,800 athletes competing across 31 sports and 50 disciplines, including athletics, swimming, judo, and sailing. The Junior PanAmerican Games is the world’s only continental competition for U-23 athletes.

St. Kitts and Nevis secured its spot at the prestigious Games during the North America, Central America, and Caribbean (NORCECA) Volleyball Confederation U23 Tour held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The nation was represented by the beach volleyball pair of Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol, who showcased their talent and determination throughout the tournament.

Ward and Bristol began their campaign with a straight-sets victory over Bermuda in their opening match. Despite subsequent losses to powerhouse teams Dominican Republic and Cuba, who went on to win the bronze and silver medals respectively, the St. Kitts and Nevis duo showed resilience. Although they were also defeated by Guatemala, their competitive scores and accumulated points across previous tour legs were enough to secure a spot at the Junior PanAmerican Games.

Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol in action at the just concluded NORCECA Punta Cana Tour.

St. Kitts and Nevis stands out as the only English-speaking Caribbean country to qualify for the Games in volleyball, joining a distinguished group of qualifiers from the NORCECA Confederation that includes the USA, Cuba, Costa Rica, Canada, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador.

The achievement is being celebrated as a landmark moment for local sports. President of the St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA), Glenn Quinlan, praised the athletes and the local volleyball program for their dedication.

“This qualification is testimony to the hard work of the players and also indicative of the commitment of the local association to develop young talents,” Quinlan stated.

He expressed confidence that with continued support from the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), and a commitment from Government, that even greater achievements are on the horizon.

The success of Ward and Bristol has been guided by coach Rick Swan, who leads the volleyball program in St. Kitts and Nevis. The duo previously represented the Federation at the FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Thailand last year, marking another first for the nation on the international volleyball stage.

The upcoming Junior PanAmerican Games will offer Ward and Bristol an opportunity to compete at the highest level against the best young athletes from across the Americas. Their participation not only elevates the profile of volleyball in St. Kitts and Nevis but also serves as an inspiration for young athletes across the region.