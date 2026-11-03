ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PROUDLY ANNOUNCES DELEGATION FOR THE DAKAR 2026 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee is thrilled to officially announce our national delegation representing the twin-island Federation at the historic Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, running from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

Marking a monumental milestone as the first Olympic event ever hosted on African soil, the Dakar 2026 Games bring together over 2,500 of the world’s finest young athletes aged 14 to 17. Carrying the hopes and dreams of our nation on the global stage is exceptional track and field rising star Khylinn Prentice.

A dedicated student at Gingerland Secondary School and a fierce competitor representing the Phase Track Club, 15-year-old Khylinn has proven her elite capabilities across regional and international circuits—including stellar performances at the CARIFTA Games and NACAC Championships. On the local track at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium, Khylinn has clocked impressive personal bests, highlighted by a blistering 11.89 seconds in the 100m.

Guiding Khylinn on-ground in Senegal is Ms. Grace Maritza Dias, while the delegation is proudly headed by Chef de Mission Mr. Lonzo Wilkinson. Team SKN is scheduled to depart the Federation on November 4th, 2026, carrying the full backing of our nation.

“We are immensely proud to witness Khylinn take her place among the world’s best youth athletes in Dakar,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “Her dedication, talent, and discipline represent the very best of Saint Kitts and Nevis. We know she will fly our national flag high.

”The entire nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis unites in rallying behind Team SKN as Khylinn steps onto the track to chase excellence on the world stage.

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