St. Kitts and Nevis Participates in Taiwan Gender Equality Week in NYC

March 14, 2025, New York City- The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to have participated in the Taiwan Gender Equality Week in New York City, with the attendance of the Hon. Isalean Phillip, Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs; Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, accompanied by a delegation from the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations.

Minister Phillip was amongst several distinguished Ministers and Ambassadors from countries that maintain diplomatic ties with the Republic of China (Taiwan), who attended the Taiwan Main Stage event, which was held under the theme, “Celebrating Women’s Resilience and Progress”. The event which was held at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, was organized to coincide with the Sixty-ninth Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, being held at the United Nations.

The Main Stage provided an opportunity for the Republic of China (Taiwan) to showcase the strides the country has made in gender equality, with art and culture. Former Taiwanese President, Her Excellency Tsai Ing-wen, the first female head of state in Taiwan’s history, also addressed the august body virtually, highlighting some of Taiwan’s key accomplishments in women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The Hon. Isalean Phillip also held discussions with H.E. Tom Chih-Chiang Lee, the Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York. She conveyed expressions of gratitude to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on behalf of the Prime Minister, the Honourable Terrance Drew and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, for the unwavering support that Taiwan has continued to offer to the Federation, to buttress its development agenda. Minister Phillip also expressed her Ministry’s own deep appreciation to Taiwan, for the “Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project”, which Taiwan has been funding for several years, and which has been positively transforming the lives of many women, through vocational training and financial grants.

