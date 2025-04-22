St. Kitts and Nevis Parliament Endorses Taiwan’s Participation in International Organizations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 17, 2025 (PMO)— The National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis today, April 17th, passed a resolution brought forward by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, endorsing the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s participation in various international and regional organizations. The resolution, which reaffirms the Federation’s steadfast diplomatic support of Taiwan, was seconded by the Hon. Konris Maynard and subsequently adopted by the House.



The resolution calls for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in key international bodies, including the United Nations, World Health Organization, United Nations Convention on Climate Change, International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Criminal Police Organization.



Presenting the resolution in Parliament, Prime Minister Drew stated, “Madam Speaker, I rise to read in this part of the House a resolution… to endorse the bid of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to participate internationally in various organizations.”



The resolution highlights Taiwan’s strong diplomatic relationship with St. Kitts and Nevis, and its global contributions to public health, climate action, transnational security, and aviation.



“The profound friendship between our two countries has grown stronger over the years based on shared values, respect for the rule of law, democracy, and human rights,” Dr. Drew said. He added that Taiwan has been “our dedicated partner in public health, as well as in the fight against COVID-19,” and recognized Taiwan’s efforts toward net-zero emissions and enhancing early warning systems for disasters.



The Prime Minister emphasized Taiwan’s importance to global safety and governance.



“Taiwan’s inclusion in mechanisms related to transnational crime and international aviation is indispensable to safeguarding global security and reconnecting the world post-pandemic.”



