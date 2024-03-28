St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee Welcomes the St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation as Newest Member 

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, March 27, 2024 [SKNOC]–In a significant development for sports in the Federation, the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) is pleased to announce the successful induction of the St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) as its newest member federation. This historic ceremony marks a significant occasion in the advancement of aquatic sports within the federation.

The ceremony, held at the SKNOC headquarters, Taylor’s Range, Basseterre, was attended by guests, including representatives from various member federations, and the executive body of the SKNOC.

The inclusion of the SKNAF as a member federation of the SKNOC is expected to significantly enhance the support network for aquatic sports, providing athletes with better opportunities for training, development, and international competition. This brings the number of federations that comprise the SKNOC to twelve and also aligns with the SKNOC’s mission to promote the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence across all sports disciplines.

Mr. Eldon Thomas, President of the newly inducted St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation, expressed his gratitude towards the member federations and the executive body of the SKNOC for their unwavering support throughout the induction process. In his heartfelt address, Mr. Thomas committed to upholding the high standards established by the NOC and pledged to commit his federation to the principles of transparency, integrity, and continued development within the realm of aquatic sports.

” We are committed to nurturing talent, promoting aquatic sports, and achieving excellence on both the regional and international stages,” Mr. Thomas remarked.

Mr. Thomas also revealed that two athletes have qualified for and will be participating in the CARIFTA Aquatic games being held in the Bahamas this year.



The SKNOC extends its sincere congratulations to the St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation on this important achievement and looks forward to a fruitful partnership that will indeed raisethe nation’s athletes to new heights.

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC)

The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee is committed to the development and promotion of Olympic sports across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. As the official body recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the SKNOC works tirelessly to foster the Olympic spirit, support athletes in achieving excellence, and contribute to the global Olympic movement.