St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee Headquarters Renamed in Honor of President Alphonso E. Bridgewater

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis March 27, 2024 [SKNOC]- The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), this evening unanimously passed a special resolution renaming its headquarters at Taylor’s Range the “Alphonso E. Bridgewater Olympic House.” The historic motion was made in recognition of President Bridgewater’s extensive contributions and unwavering dedication to the Olympic movement and the overall development of sports within the Federation.

The extraordinary meeting was originally convened to induct the St. Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation into the fold as the newest federation recognized by the SKNOC. Once the induction was completed, the executive board tabled the special resolution which was unanimously passed to a standing ovation by all.

Representatives from member federations each took a moment to highlight the myriad of ways in which President Bridgewater has been a pivotal force. They shared personal anecdotes and reflections on his beyond-helpful guidance and invaluable support.

The SKNOC is proud to honour President Bridgewater in this manner, reflecting on his legacy as a cornerstone of sports development and Olympic values in St. Kitts and Nevis. An official renaming ceremony will be announced shortly.

About the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC):

The SKNOC is committed to the promotion of Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship, and respect, supporting athletes in reaching their fullest potential at the Olympic Games, regional events, and other international competitions, while fostering the growth of sports across St. Kitts and Nevis.

-END-