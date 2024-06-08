St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee Elects New President

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) convened a brief yet meaningful General Assembly last night, June 6, 2024, to elect a new president following the passing of former President Alphonso Bridgewater.

The nomination process yielded one candidate, Mr. Dennis ‘Freddie’ Knight, who has served as Vice President of the SKNOC for many years under the leadership of the late President

Bridgewater. With no other nominations, Mr. Knight was declared the new President of the

SKNOC.

In his acceptance speech, President Knight emphasized his commitment to advancing the

organization and fostering deeper discussions on discovering new pathways. He stated, “What has been established by Mr. Bridgewater and the teams that he has led has been very significant in the progress of sport. Not only sports within the Olympic Committee, but sport in general in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

President Knight further highlighted his vision for the future, saying, “I see one of the most

important jobs that I have to do as president is to oversee that transition from the old way and what we’re doing now into a new way and the structure that we take on international sport. I look forward to asking some of you, and you agreeing, to work on some commissions so that all the work isn’t left up to, again, just the people that you see in front of you. And so that, in not too long from now, there will be that change which will take us forward.”

With Mr. Knight’s acceptance of the presidency, the SKNOC now faces the task of filling the

now vacant post of Vice President. The organization looks forward to continuing its mission

under new leadership and embracing the future of sports in St. Kitts and Nevis.