St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee Elects Mrs. Jennifer Nero as First Female Vice President

Basseterre, St. Kitts – July 2, 2024: The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) announces the historic election of Mrs. Jennifer Nero as the first-ever female Vice President. Mrs. Nero, who has been a dedicated member of the SKNOC since 2014 and currently serves as the Women in Sports Commission Chairperson, was the sole nominee for the position.

Mrs. Nero was officially proclaimed the new Vice President by Mr. Francil Morris, who served as the election supervisor. Her election marks a significant milestone in the SKNOC’s history, reflecting the organization’s commitment to gender equality and empowering women in sports leadership.

In accepting her new role, Mrs. Nero expressed her gratitude to the member federations for their confidence in her abilities. “I’m committed to upholding the Olympic motto of ‘higher, faster, stronger, together,'” she stated. “I will continue to push for excellence within the organization and St. Kitts and Nevis sports in general.”

Mrs. Nero steps into the Vice President position left vacant following Mr. Dennis Freddie Knight’s election as the new SKNOC President. Due to last night’s election, an election to fill the vacant member position will be held on July 22, 2024.

The SKNOC extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Nero and looks forward to her continued contributions to the development and success of sports in St. Kitts and Nevis.