St. Kitts and Nevis nationals graduate as Medical Doctors

Earlier today, H.E. Verna Mills, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of Cuba, supported by Counsellor, Mr. Winston Hanley attended the ceremony of the St. Kitts and Nevis nationals who graduated as Medical Doctors from the University of Medical Sciences (UCM) in the province of Las Tunas, Cuba.

The new doctors are Dr. Joeann Davis, Dr Trevoncia Stanley, Dr. Jamoy Pemberton, Dr. Vernel Thomas, Dr. Simoneth Williams and Dr. Monique Harry, who received a special award for her integral participation in extra curricular activities at the University.

This event was the largest group of medical doctors from across several Caribbean countries who graduated from the UCM, Las Tunas. After the ceremony, the members of the diplomatic corps were invited to interact with the Government officials, the Rector and other university personnel.

Several parents and friends of the graduates journeyed to Havana to witness and participate in the grand event which took place at the Las Tunas Provincial Theatre.

The Embassy congratulates the graduates on this milestone achievement and thanks the Government and people of Cuba for the formation of these new professionals who will enhance and contribute to the health sector and further development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Embassy wishes them the very best in their future endeavors. Hearty congratulations.