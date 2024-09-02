St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee Calls for Unity and Peaceful Celebrations for Sugar Mas 53

As we approach the vibrant and highly anticipated Sugar Mas 53, the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) wishes to reaffirm its commitment to fostering an environment of unity, love, and enjoyment for all stakeholders involved in our National Carnival.

The SKNNCC is calling upon all revellers, artistes, bands, patrons, promoters, band leaders, and all other stakeholders to join in promoting peace throughout the Carnival season. Sugar Mas is a time for bringing our communities together, and it is vital that this spirit of togetherness remains at the heart of our festivities.

In this light, the SKNNCC will not endorse or condone any song, event, theme, or presentation that suggests or glorifies violence in any form. Our Carnival is a reflection of our shared heritage, creativity, and unity, and it must be celebrated with respect for these values.

We urge all participants to embrace the spirit of Carnival by promoting harmony and joy in every aspect of the celebrations. Let us work together to ensure that Sugar Mas 53 is a safe, positive, and memorable experience for all.

The SKNNCC thanks all stakeholders for their continued cooperation and dedication to making our National Carnival a shining example of our culture and community spirit. Let us celebrate together, with peace and unity as our guiding principles.

For further information, please contact the Carnival Secretariat via 466-0057 or 466-0058.