St. Kitts and Nevis names 20-member CARIFTA team

A 20-member team has been selected by St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics to represent the Federation at the 50th CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas next month from April 7 to 10.

Nevisian Kamarley Newton and five other Nevisians are among the 20 Chosen.

Newton was SKN’s First Male Qualifier for CARIFTA 2023. The 18 year-old Newton ran 10.73 to qualify.

Last year’s lone medalist for SKN, Jermahd Huggins, will also feature at the games. Rising star Jahzara Claxton will feature in the Javelin event and the 4×4 relay event.

Full team

Shamarie Newton, William Sharpe, Jermahd Huggins, Jelani Johnson, Alexander Caines, Aldrett Nisbett, Stephan Balston, Tianna Liburd, Kay Crooke, Tijuanique Morton, Trishanie Warner, Jahzara Claxton, Mikayla Gumbs, Chesson Liburd, Akanye Samuels, Jaylen Bennett, Kenron Freeman, Leon Thompson Jr., De’Cheynelle Thomas