St Kitts and Nevis’ murder count rises as gun violence claims another victim

St Kitts and Nevis’ murder toll climbed to 23 Saturday night following a shooting in Craddock Road, Nevis.

At approximately 7:25 pm, on August 10, 2024; officers from Charlestown Police Station responded to a report of gunshots in the Craddock Road area. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of Daurren Williams, 43, in the back seat of a motor car. The deceased was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to the police, initial inquiries reveal that Mr. Williams was standing outside his residence when he was approached and shot multiple times by a masked individual. The assailant fled the scene, leaving Mr. Williams in critical condition. Bystanders at the scene attempted to transport him to the hospital; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Tyson, the District Medical Officer. The body was subsequently removed to the Alexandra Hospital Morgue pending an autopsy.

An investigation into the fatal shooting of Daurren Williams is presently ongoing.