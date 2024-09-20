ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MARKS INDEPENDENCE 41 WITH TRADITIONAL PARADE

Large flag displayed during the parade

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2024 (SKNIS): A large 33×46 foot flag of St. Kitts and Nevis carried by members of the Scouts fittingly punctuated the 41st Independence Day Ceremonial Parade held at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 19, 2024. The flag display was a new addition to the traditional parade and drew tremendous applause from spectators.

Hundreds of citizens braved the intense heatwave gripping the Federation and turned out in various wear bearing the national colours to enjoy the impressive display of drills by troops on parade. The armed units featured three platoons from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force (SKNDF) comprising male infantry, female infantry, and the Coast Guard unit. They were followed by a platoon of police constables and a platoon of women police constables from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. A mixed platoon of land cadets, and the newly formed sea cadets, brought up the rear. The unarmed units featured the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, His Majesty’s Prison, the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, St. Christopher and Nevis Air and Sea Port Authority, the Pathfinders, Cub Scouts, Girls Guides and Brownies. Musical accompaniment was provided by the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Band and the Cadets Drum Corps.

Dame Marcella inspects the troops

Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Macella Liburd, inspected the troops on parade and received the march past in slow and quick time.

After the parade was completed, the troops marched through the streets of Basseterre to Camp Springfield to the delight of many citizens who lined the streets to enjoy the parade.

At Camp Springfield, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, congratulated the troops for the drill display. He announced that the recognition for Best Platoon on Parade was won by the SKNDF Female Platoon. Second place went to the Female police platoon. Dr. Drew indicated that the success of the female platoons is clear evidence of the capabilities and value that women bring to the military and law enforcement.



The prime minister also thanked the visiting dignitaries who came to St. Kitts and Nevis to celebrate Independence 41. These include representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, India, Switzerland, France, Germany, Greece, Turkiye, Palestine and more. Similar commendations were also extended to resident diplomats from the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Republic of Cuba, and many more for their countries’ tremendous support.

The theme of this year’s annual celebration is “Together, a People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41.”

-30-