St. Kitts and Nevis Launches Historic Athletes’ Commission to Champion Athlete Advocacy

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The sporting community of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken a major step toward athlete empowerment and representation with the official launch of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) Athletes’ Commission, established in March 2025. This landmark move follows a two-day capacity-building seminar held at the Conference Center of Alphonso E. Bridgewater Olympic House.

The Commission will serve as a vital voice for athletes of Member National Federations of the SKNOC, aiming to ensure their interests are represented in the decision-making processes of the SKNOC and affiliated sporting bodies.

The SKNOC Athletes’ Commission is comprised of:

Chairman: St. Clair Hodge

Vice-Chair: Genelle Lake

General Secretary: Shawn Seabrookes

Public Relations Officer: Shenel Crooke

Member: Jason Rogers

Ex-Officio: Virgil Hodge

The seminar that preceded the election of the Commission was facilitated by Mrs Hazel Beckles, a respected Grenadian Olympian and educator. Mrs. Beckles guided participants through the purpose, functions, and best practices of Athletes’ Commissions, while emphasizing the importance of creating robust regulations and principles to support sustainable advocacy.

Chairman Hodge expressed his enthusiasm about the establishment of the Commission.

“We are honoured to serve as the first elected members of the SKNOC Athletes’ Commission. This is a long-overdue step that allows athletes to directly influence the policies that affect them. Our team is committed to championing their needs and fostering stronger connections within the national and international sporting landscape,” he stated.

The Commission will work closely with the SKNOC, regional partners, and international stakeholders to ensure athletes’ concerns, rights, and opportunities are prioritized.

The mission of the SKNOC Athletes’ Commission is to represent the views of the athletes and make their voice heard within the SKNOC. The SKNOC welcomes this new chapter in its organizational development and looks forward to the meaningful work ahead.

The initial meeting and election exercise were supported by Member National Federations athletes who participated in multi-sporting Games held over the last eight (8) years under the auspices of the SKNOC.

