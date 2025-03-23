“St. Kitts and Nevis Is On The Move” – PM Drew Highlights National Advancements to Diaspora in St. Martin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2025 (PMO)– Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming St. Kitts and Nevis during an address to nationals in St. Martin. While attending the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority, the Prime Minister took the time to meet with the diaspora, sharing key developments in energy, water security, agriculture, healthcare, digital transformation, and national security.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is really on the move. We are doing well in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Drew declared, highlighting major advancements that align with the country’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Key updates included the government’s push for energy independence through geothermal energy development, the construction of two desalination plants to secure water access, and a major agriculture expansion, including a 100-acre farm in collaboration with Tabasco that is expected to create 300 jobs.

On healthcare, the Prime Minister announced that construction on a brand-new, climate-smart hospital will begin in the coming months and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing free medical care for children in need of critical treatment.

In the area of digital transformation, he revealed plans for a fully digital national ID system that will allow diaspora nationals to access government services remotely, including passport applications and property tax payments.

He also commended the Federation’s historic progress in national security, stating: “We have seen the most quiet period that we have had for the last 23 years in our history. And so far for this year, we have had no gun violence.”

Encouraging continued diaspora engagement, Prime Minister Drew emphasized that nationals can contribute to the country’s progress from wherever they are.

“You don’t necessarily have to come back home physically, but you can contribute significantly to your country’s development, wherever you are in the world,” he stated.

This meeting demonstrated Prime Minister Drew and the government’s commitment to engaging the diaspora as a vital partner in national development.

As St. Kitts and Nevis continues on its transformative path, such engagements strengthen national unity, foster collaboration, and ensure that all citizens—whether at home or abroad—remain connected to the country’s progress.

