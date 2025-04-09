Local News

St. Kitts and Nevis Government Aids CARIFTA Preparation with Donation to St. Kitts Nevis Athletics

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 08, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Ambassador of Sports, today, April 8th, reaffirmed its unwavering support for the nation’s youth and athletics program with a timely contribution to St. Kitts Nevis Athletics (SKN Athletics).

In a brief yet significant handover ceremony, His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Ambassador of Sports, officially presented a cheque to Mr. Delwayne Delaney, President of St. Kitts Nevis Athletics. The donation is earmarked to assist local athletes currently in training for the 2025 CARIFTA Games, scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago later this month, April 19–22.

This gesture emphasizes the government’s continued investment in the development of young athletes and the advancement of sports in the Federation.

“Our athletes are a source of pride for our nation. They embody discipline, excellence, and national spirit,” said H.E. Kenneth Douglas. He continued, “This contribution is not just about financial support, it is a signal to our young people that their government believes in them, stands with them, and is committed to seeing them succeed on the regional and international stage.”

The CARIFTA Games continue to serve as a launchpad for many of the region’s elite athletes. With preparations well underway, this donation comes at a pivotal moment as the Federation seeks to ensure its athletes are fully equipped and focused to represent St. Kitts and Nevis with excellence.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to creating opportunities for youth empowerment through sports as part of its Sustainable Island State Agenda.

