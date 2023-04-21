ST KITTS AND NEVIS DELEGATION ATTENDS 2023 ALBA GAMES IN VENEZUELA
Sports

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read

St. Kitts and Nevis will be represented by a 70-member delegation at the 2023 edition of the ALBA Games being held in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The delegation consisting of athletes and officials departed the Federation earlier this afternoon and will join about 3,500 athletes from 10 other countries for the April 21-29 ALBA Games that will take place in sporting facilities in Miranda, La Guaira, and Caracas.

Ambassador of Sports, His Excellency Kenneth Douglas is among the officials travelling with the team to Venezuela.

Present at the airport to see off the athletes were the non-resident Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Norgen Wilson and Chargé d’ Affaires Ad Hoc of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mr. Marco Antonio Guzmán Adrian.

Athletes from Nevis travelling as part of the SKN Delegation:

(Athletics )
Kamarley Newton
D’Atryel Stanley
Mario Palmer
Que’leel Roberts
Coach: Shawndae Cameron

(Basketball )
Stevenson Providence
Germaal Forde

The ALBA Games will feature 33 sporting disciplines, 11 delegations, and three venues over nine days of competition. Some of the sporting disciplines include chess, athletics, basketball, pool, bowling, boxing, cycling, aquatic sports, domino, football, gymnastics, judo, karate, kickboxing, softball, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, and roller skating.

ALBA was established on December 14, 2004, at the initiative of the late President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, and the late President of the Republic of Cuba, Fidel Castro.

