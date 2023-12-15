St Kitts and Nevis Crowned Champions at Montserrat Basketball Association Invitational

The St Kitts Nevis Basketball team dominated the Montserrat team from beginning to end. It was a complete team effort as our guys defeated Montserrat 101-59.

Five players were double-digits in points. The team’s leading scorer was Germaal Forde with 20 points, and 4 rebounds. The other 4 players were:

Nashorn Maynard – 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals

Cecil Angel – 15 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 steals

Leroy Wilkinson – 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Dario Esdaille – 11 points, 1 rebound, 5 assists, 2 steals.

This dominant performance helped St Kitts and Nevis to win their first Montserrat Invitational.

The SKN Basketball team also won its game last night against a Montserrat Basketball Invitational tournament All-Star team 81-69

Leading the way again was team Captain Nashorn Maynard. He was also the tournament’s MVP. Dario Esdaille was the recipient of a plaque for the most assists for the tournament.

This was a very successful tournament for the Championship SKN team which won all three of their games.

The National team was ably managed by Wendell Pemberton. Head Coach John Spezia and Assistant coaches Sheldon Pemberton and Dalton Esdaille must be commended for their tireless work over the past six months in adequately preparing this team for the said tournament.

The SKNABA also wishes to thank the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for making this trip possible.

We look forward to defending our Championship in 2024.