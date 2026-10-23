St Kitts and Nevis Competing In 30th Caribbean Dinghy Championships In St Maarten

The St. Kitts & Nevis Sailing Association represented by sailors from the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) and St. Kitts Yacht Club (SKYC) is participating in the 30th Caribbean Dinghy Championships (CDC) which will be held from October 22-25th, 2026 at St.

Maarten.

CDC is a prestigious regional regatta that attracts the best sailors from across the islands for an intense competition. Nine island nations with 64 sailors compete in the Optimist, RS Quest, RS Zest, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and Sun Fast 20 classes.

Competing in the ILCA 4 category are Abhijith Srinivasan, Owen Maish, and Ferran Waters. Abhijith Srinivasan (14 years old) brings elite international experience to the fleet, having already represented the federation at the North Americans in Los Angeles and Youth World Championships in Denmark where he has been remarkable in his achievement.

Owen Maish (13 years old) flying high after capturing 1st place at the National Dinghy Championships in St. Kitts and Nevis, he has spent his recent time honing his crafts and training hard in Canada.

Ferran Waters (14 years old) is ready to unleash an entire summer’s worth of intense training and technique building out on the waters of Canada and St.Kitts and Nevis.

With their Coach Nicholas Dupre, the sailors are fully prepared to represent the federation. We extend our massive gratitude to NASC and SKYC for their foundational backing, the coaches who push their limits daily, and our dedicated parents and well-wishers cheering from the shores.

Special thanks to the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) for their vital support in empowering our youth sailors to take on the regional stage!

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