St Kitts and Nevis competing at World Aquatics Championships in Doha

St Kitts and Nevis is being represented at the World Aquatics Championships being held in Doha, Qatar.

Team St Kitts and Nevis

The two swimmers competing are Troy Nisbett and Jennifer Harding. The four-member delegation comprises of the two swimmers, National Coach, Mr. James Weekes and President Eldon Thomas, who is leading the delegation.

Nisbett will be competing in the 50m freestyle and Harding will be competing in the 50m and 100m backstroke events.

The championship spans from February 2nd to February 18th, 2024 and is a pre qualifier to this summer’s Paris Olympics Games.