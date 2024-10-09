St. Kitts and Nevis Club Lebanon Provides Vital Humanitarian Aid to Displaced Families in Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon – October 9, 2024 – The St. Kitts and Nevis Club – Lebanon has extended a hand of support to displaced families in Lebanon by distributing essential humanitarian aid at Saint Elie Church School, located next to the UNESCO Building in Beirut. The aid package, which included clothes, gifts for children, a food cooker, and other household appliances, was delivered to families in need in a heartfelt gesture of solidarity.

The distribution event was led by members of the SKN Club Lebanon, alongside the director of Saint Elie Church School, who personally assisted in ensuring that the aid reached the families. The school director and the benefiting families expressed deep gratitude for the support, praising the initiative as a shining example of compassion during these difficult times in Lebanon.

Mr. Ibrahim Serhan, President of SKN Club Lebanon, emphasized the club’s commitment to humanitarian causes. “This initiative comes from our deep humanitarian commitment toward the displaced families and children. It reflects the values that we embrace, stemming from our strong belief in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said Mr. Serhan. He added that the club is committed to promoting solidarity and supporting communities facing hardship, especially those displaced due to the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.

The SKN Club Lebanon’s initiative stands as a testament to the spirit of unity and mutual support, offering tangible assistance to families in dire need while promoting a message of hope and resilience.

About SKN Club Lebanon

The St. Kitts and Nevis Club Lebanon is a community organization dedicated to fostering unity and providing humanitarian support to vulnerable populations. Through various charitable activities, the club works to uphold the values of compassion, solidarity, and human rights, in line with global humanitarian standards.