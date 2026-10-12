St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates Silver Medal at World Sailing Inclusive Championships

By: St Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association (SKNSA) is proud to announce that Elijah Walters has earned a silver medal at the 2026 World Sailing Inclusive Championships, held in Portimão, Portugal, from October 1–10.

Elijah competed in the ILCA 6 in the Intellectual Impairment Class, completing an impressive 15 races over six days of competition. He received his silver medal during the closing and awards ceremony on the evening of Saturday, October 10.

This is a tremendous achievement for Elijah and a proud moment for sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis. Throughout the championship, Elijah demonstrated commitment, perseverance and a willingness to learn, improving with each day of racing and gaining valuable experience competing on the international stage.

Having sailed with the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC) for approximately 15 years, this medal represents not only Elijah’s hard work and dedication, but also the importance of creating opportunities for sailors of all abilities to develop their skills and compete internationally.

A Coach’s Perspective

Coach Nickhail Rogers praised Elijah’s ability to learn quickly, respond to feedback and apply what he learned on the racecourse.

“I am most proud of Elijah’s ability to take coaching cues and adapt them on the racecourse very quickly. He improved tremendously over the week, thanks in part to competing on consecutive days, his personal drive to perform well, and our work together to strengthen key areas of his strategic and tactical execution.

This proves that people, regardless of their impairment, are capable of achieving things that make every Kittitian and Nevisian proud of where they come from. It also inspires others to believe in themselves and their goals, because sometimes our biggest ‘bad mind’ is our own beliefs. Achievements like this show that the richest drive comes from within. That is why Elijah has come this far, and why I believe he will continue to grow.

Elijah’s Experience in Portugal

Elijah’s participation in the championship provided much more than the opportunity to compete for a medal. It was an important learning experience that allowed him to develop his sailing skills, benefit from coaching and experience international competition in a supportive environment.

Throughout the 15 races, Elijah was eager to receive feedback, identify areas for improvement and apply those lessons on the water. His determination to improve was evident throughout the week, and he entered the championship believing he could win a medal.

Elijah is grateful to World Sailing and the organizing committee in Portugal for the excellent equipment, coaching support and hospitality provided throughout the championship. The quality of the equipment and the opportunity to compete in a well-supported environment made this an especially valuable experience for him.

His silver medal is a proud reward for his determination and the progress he made throughout the competition.

A Community Effort

SKNSA extends heartfelt thanks to Coach Nickhail Rogers for his dedication, guidance and unwavering support of Elijah throughout this journey, as well as his continued commitment to developing and supporting all our sailors.

We also extend our sincere gratitude to Elijah’s parents and grandparents for their continued encouragement and support.

Our sincere thanks go to World Sailing for its support through the Emerging Nations Grant, which helped make Elijah’s participation in this international championship possible. We are particularly grateful to the Nevis Island Administration’s Department of Sports for its financial contribution toward this trip, which played an important part in making this opportunity a reality.

We also recognize the St. Kitts Department of Sports and look forward to continued collaboration in creating opportunities for our sailors to develop, compete and represent the Federation on the international stage.

We are equally grateful to the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center (NASC), along with individual members of SKNSA’s affiliated clubs and other private supporters, whose generous contributions helped make Elijah’s participation possible.

Elijah’s silver medal is a true community achievement. It reflects what can happen when organizations, families, donors and members of our sailing community come together to support an athlete and create opportunities on the international stage. SKNSA is deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this journey and helped Elijah proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis.

Returning Home

Elijah Walters and Coach Nickhail Rogers are expected to return to the Federation on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, bringing home a silver medal and an experience that will undoubtedly contribute to Elijah’s continued growth and development in the sport.

SKNSA congratulates Elijah on this outstanding achievement. His success is a celebration of talent, determination, inclusion and the power of community support.

Congratulations, Elijah! The Federation is proud of you!

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