Tourism

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CELEBRATES PRESTIGIOUS HONOURS AT THE 2025 CARIBBEAN TRAVEL AWARDS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 26, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has proudly earned top honours at the prestigious Caribbean Journal Caribbean Travel Awards 2025, being recognised as Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year and Caribbean Adventure Destination of the Year.

These accolades highlight St. Kitts’ exceptional appeal as a must-visit destination, celebrating its world-class cruise facilities and adventurous offerings that leave visitors with lifelong memories.  

The recognition underscores the island’s reputation for its vibrant blend of thrilling excursions and welcoming harbours. From the breathtaking views of Mount Liamuiga and the iconic Brimstone Hill Fortress to the unforgettable St. Kitts Scenic Railway and exhilarating water sports, St. Kitts offers unique experiences that captivate the heart of every traveller.  



The Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed immense gratitude for the recognition. 

“These awards are a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled visitor experiences and our unwavering dedication to tourism excellence,” said the tourism minister. “We are deeply grateful to our people, our partners, and everyone who has contributed to this momentous achievement. Together, we continue to make St. Kitts a beacon of Caribbean hospitality and adventure.”  

Minister Henderson added that as the Caribbean Cruise Destination of the Year recipient, St. Kitts continues to draw cruise enthusiasts to its vibrant shores, where visitors enjoy seamless access to cultural, historical, and recreational activities. The title of Caribbean Adventure Destination of the Year reaffirms the island’s status as a haven for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike.  

The Ministry of Tourism extends heartfelt thanks to all stakeholders, from cruise operators to local vendors, whose collaboration and passion have made these achievements possible.  

Minister Henderson said that St. Kitts remains committed to inviting the world to #VentureDeeper and experience its unique blend of adventure, heritage, and warmth.  
 

-30-

