St. Kitts and Nevis Awarded Its First International Chess Title at FIDE’s 45th Chess Olympiad

Photo Credit: FIDE América

The St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation (SKNCF) has announced that Chess history was made for St. Kitts and Nevis at the recently concluded 45th International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, Hungary.

In a facebook post, the St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation wrote,

The St. Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation is proud to introduce to you Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Mia Sahely, as the Federation’s first FIDE Titled Chess player. WCM Mia Sahely was a member of St. Kitts and Nevis first National Women Chess Team.

At just 12 years old, Mia Sahely put on a stellar performance of 7.5 points from 11 ratable Rounds, sufficient to be considered deserving of the lofty FIDE Title – Woman Candidate Master (WCM).

Mia Sahely is a student at SKI Academy, where chess is recognized and has been introduced as a mind-building discipline. Sahely is also a vibrant member of the SKI Academy Chess Club.

The St Kitts and Nevis Chess Federation extended thanks the other members of the 2024 SKN National Olympiad Team; Uniqua Rawlins, Halla Sahely and Joalyn Myers, for their creditable performances.