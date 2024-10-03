St Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation names Team for OECS Championship

By: T. Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis will be represented at the 32nd OECS Swimming Championship in November.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 8th to 10th at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center in Ratho Mill, St. Vincent. This year’s OECS Championship is hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF).

The St Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation announced the team last night in an official release via their Facebook handle. The St Kitts and Nevis team for the OECS Championship 2024 reads as follows:

8 and under

– Gal Leonce

– Clijae Christmas

Age 9 – 10

– Donissa Wilkinson

– Greyson Burrel

– Teadrian Tross

– Valentino Esposito

– Saulo Sahely

Age 11 – 12

– Skyla Connor

– Marlie Mac Daniel

– Skai Mills

– Austin Williams

– Nazanu Chiverton

Age 13- 14

– Jazelle Connor

– Troy Nisbett

– Aunri Pemberton