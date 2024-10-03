Sports

St Kitts and Nevis Aquatics Federation names Team for OECS Championship

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
FB IMG 1727968240469

By: T. Chapman

St. Kitts and Nevis will be represented at the 32nd OECS Swimming Championship in November.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 8th to 10th at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center in Ratho Mill, St. Vincent. This year’s OECS Championship is hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF).

The St Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation announced the team last night in an official release via their Facebook handle. The St Kitts and Nevis team for the OECS Championship 2024 reads as follows:

8 and under
– Gal Leonce
– Clijae Christmas

Age 9 – 10
– Donissa Wilkinson
– Greyson Burrel
– Teadrian Tross
– Valentino Esposito
– Saulo Sahely

Age 11 – 12
– Skyla Connor
– Marlie Mac Daniel
– Skai Mills
– Austin Williams
– Nazanu Chiverton

Age 13- 14
– Jazelle Connor
– Troy Nisbett
– Aunri Pemberton

Share this Article
Previous Article 78fac0ca 56d0 1d77 6214 5efd3e8b6879 PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW MEETS WITH PAHO DIRECTOR TO DISCUSS STRENGTHENING HEALTH SYSTEM IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND CARICOM 
Next Article img 2103 1 SKNYPA ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE FOR 2024-2025
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy