St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada Seek to Create Opportunities for Joint Action at the United Nations

New York, New York (30 August 2024) – On Wednesday 29th August 2024, H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams brought congratulatory greetings on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to H.E. Robert Rae, Canada’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the newly elected President of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC). This Council, one of the primary organs of the UN, deals with economic, social, cultural and health matters as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms. It also coordinates the work of the UN and its specialized agencies.



Ambassador Rae, no stranger to the Federation, welcomed Ambassador Williams at Canada’s Permanent Mission and pledged to work more closely together to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries in this forum. His Excellency used the opportunity to share the priorities of his chairmanship. The Ambassador also indicated that he would focus global attention on gender equality, inclusion, artificial intelligence, the displacement of peoples, including in the Caribbean and financing for sustainable development.



Both Ambassadors agreed that a deepened partnership anchored on sustainability and resilience dovetails with the mandate of the Economic and Social Council. They agreed to work to realize increased action across critical areas, including financing for development, and the implementation of the recently adopted Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), which Canada supported.



The Canadian Ambassador capitalized on the opportunity to thank St. Kitts and Nevis for their impactful leadership of the CARICOM Caucus at the UN, and underlined the pivotal role that Small Island States, like St. Kitts and Nevis have played in helping to advocate for reform across the United Nations System. Both Permanent Representatives expressed hope for a similar level of commitment as efforts now move toward the implementation of the MVI across the International Financial Institutions, such as the IMF and the World Bank.



Prime Minister Drew’s vision to build the leading Sustainable Island State in the Caribbean was underlined as an avenue for cooperation and win-win partnership.

Ambassador Williams extended a warm Kittitian and Nevisian invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Drew and Foreign Minister Douglas, to Ambassador Rae to visit the Federation for Sugar Mas in December. She also conveyed the Federation’s gratitude to outgoing High Commissioner H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, a long serving friend of the region.



