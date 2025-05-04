St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association Sends Teams to St. Lucia for Senior Beach Volleyball Championships

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 1st, 2025 – The St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) is proud to announce that it will send a contingent of athletes to St. Lucia to compete in the prestigious Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Beach Volleyball Championships.

The Federation will be represented by two dynamic teams:

Female Team: Shanicia Dyer and Shajunee Gumbs

Male Team: Julian Bristol and Jedidiah Pencheon

Both teams have been rigorously training and are eager to showcase their skills and compete against top talent from across the Eastern Caribbean.

Accompanying the teams is Coach Richard Swan, who has been instrumental in preparing the athletes for this significant competition. His expertise and guidance are expected to be invaluable to the teams’ success.

“We are confident that our athletes will represent St. Kitts and Nevis with pride and distinction,” said Coach Rick. “These championships provide a crucial platform for our players to test their abilities, gain valuable experience, and further elevate the standard of volleyball in our Federation.”

The ECVA Senior Beach Volleyball Championships is a highly anticipated event on the regional volleyball calendar, featuring senior-level competition.

SKAVA wishes the teams and Coach Swan the best of luck in the tournament and looks forward to their successful participation.

