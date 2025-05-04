Sports

St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association Sends Teams to St. Lucia for Senior Beach Volleyball Championships

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
volleyball 1

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 1st, 2025 – The St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA) is proud to announce that it will send a contingent of athletes to St. Lucia to compete in the prestigious Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Beach Volleyball Championships.

The Federation will be represented by two dynamic teams:

Female Team: Shanicia Dyer and Shajunee Gumbs

Male Team: Julian Bristol and Jedidiah Pencheon

Both teams have been rigorously training and are eager to showcase their skills and compete against top talent from across the Eastern Caribbean.

Accompanying the teams is Coach Richard Swan, who has been instrumental in preparing the athletes for this significant competition. His expertise and guidance are expected to be invaluable to the teams’ success.

“We are confident that our athletes will represent St. Kitts and Nevis with pride and distinction,” said Coach Rick. “These championships provide a crucial platform for our players to test their abilities, gain valuable experience, and further elevate the standard of volleyball in our Federation.”

img 7352 1

The ECVA Senior Beach Volleyball Championships is a highly anticipated event on the regional volleyball calendar, featuring senior-level competition.

SKAVA wishes the teams and Coach Swan the best of luck in the tournament and looks forward to their successful participation.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article MASKN 20250503 195240 0000 MASKN WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY 2025 STATEMENT
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy