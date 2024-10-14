SSS WINS WORLD FOOD DAY HIGH SCHOOL COOKING COMPETITION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, October 14, 2024: Saddlers Secondary School (SSS) was declared the winner of the World Food Day High School Cooking Competition, held on Saturday 12th October at the Eco-Park. The event featured participation from four High Schools on the island.

Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) secured 2nd place, Cayon High School (CHS) captured 3rd place and Basseterre High School placed 4th.

The competition, is an annual event hosted by the Sandy Point Agriculture Cooperative Society (SPACS) in honor of World Food Day. The event allows for hands-on experience significantly enriching students’ overall learning by fostering important life skills such as culinary arts, teamwork and discipline while also allowing to explore their creativity in a real-world setting.

The Ministry of Education expresses sincere gratitude to the principals, teachers, parents and well-wishers who were present to support the young chefs.

-30-