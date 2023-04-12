SQUADS NAMED FOR HEADLEY WEEKES SERIES TO BE PLAYED AT CCG

Three match red-ball Tri-Series starts on April 19

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today named the squads for the upcoming Headley Weekes Tri-Series. Team Headley – named in honor of George Headley – will be captained by Joshua Da Silva, the wicket-keeper-batter. Team Weekes – named in honor of Sir Everton Weekes – will be led by Alick Athanaze, the left-handed top-order batter.

The two teams have been drawn from the leading performers in the 2023 West Indies Championship and those deemed to be on the fringe of the Test team. Additionally, CWI named the teams to provide further first-class opportunities to the best performers from the West Indies Championship in a competitive and intense setting, as well as opportunities for players who the selectors believe would benefit from playing red-ball cricket as West Indies prepare for the upcoming “A” Team tour of Bangladesh and the two-Test Series against India at home.

Team Headley and Team Weekes will play against each other and against the West Indies Academy in the three-match series running from 19 April to 6 May, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. All three matches have been awarded first-class status. The West Indies Academy was unveiled last year and played CG United Super50 tournament last November.

Team Weekes will feature Athanaze who was the leading batter in the West Indies Championship with 647 runs, which included two centuries; left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul the second-highest wicket-taker with 28 wickets; as well as Jahmar Hamilton who was the joint leading keeper with 19 dismissals.

Team Headley will feature experienced left-hander Darren Bravo, who was the second highest run-scorer in the West Indies Championship with 446 runs which included two centuries; fast bowler Akeem Jordan who was third highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in four matches; as well as Tevyn Walcott, who was the joint leading keeper with 19 dismissals.

Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes, said:

“Following the conclusion of the West Indies Championship, we are pleased to have more first-class matches on the calendar. This is a great initiative and will provide our players with more opportunities as we look ahead to the very important Test Series against India later in the year as well as ‘A’ Team matches. We looked at everyone who was available, and we came up with teams who will be very competitive and push each other.”

All matches in the Headley Weekes Tri-Series will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL SQUADS

Team Headley

Joshua Da Silva (captain)

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

Justin Greaves

Kavem Hodge

Chaim Holder

Akeem Jordan

Marquino Mindley

Shayne Moseley

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Kieran Powell

Tevyn Walcott

Team Weekes

Alick Athanaze (captain)

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Keacy Carty

Dominic Drakes

Jahmar Hamilton

Brandon King

Jair McAllister

Zachary McCaskie

Veerasammy Permaul

Raymon Reifer

Kevin Sinclair

Nial Smith

Devon Thomas

West Indies Academy

Kevlon Anderson

Ackeem Auguste

Joshua Bishop

Teddy Bishop

McKenny Clarke

Rivaldo Clarke

Joshua James

Johann Layne

Kirk McKenzie

Ashmead Nedd

Kelvin Pitman

Keagan Simmons

Ramon Simmonds

Kevin Wickham

Nyeem Young

NOTES:

Shai Hope was selected but was given permission to represent Yorkshire in the English County Championship

Rahkeem Cornwall and Shane Dowrich made themselves unavailable for selection.

MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches to be played at CCG, Antigua

Match 1: 19-22 April: Team Headley v West Indies Academy

Match 2: 26-29 April: Team Weekes v West Indies Academy

Match 3: 3-6 May: Team Weekes v Team Headley

-ENDS-