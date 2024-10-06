SQUAD LIST FOR  CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE HOME MATCHES RELEASED

Senior Men’s team head coach Francisco Molina has named his squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League home matches. The squad comprises:
1 Julani Archibald
2 Kai Trotman
3 Ash-on Maynard
4 Kalonji Clarke
5 Raheem Hanley
6 Omarion Liburd
7 Malique Roberts
8 Marvin McSheen
9 Devion Harvey
10 Mervin Lewis
11 Nequan Browne
12 Tyquan Terrell
13 Yohannes Mitchum
14 Kyle Kelly
15 Tiquanny Williams
16 Kimaree Rogers
17 Dequan Hamilton
18 Gvaune Amory
19 Javern Matthew
20 Shevene Boston
21 Jahlyan Burt
22 Dionis Stephens
23 Trimar Samuel
24 Jahmarli Connor
25 Romaine Sawyers
The St. Kitts Nevis Senior Men’s National team will compete in home matches in the Concacaf Nations League slated for October 9 at 3:30pm and October 15 also at the same time. Both matches will be played at Warner Park against the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Cayman Islands respectively.
-END-