SQUAD LIST FOR  CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE HOME MATCHES RELEASED

Senior Men’s team head coach Francisco Molina has named his squad for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League home matches. The squad comprises:

1 Julani Archibald

2 Kai Trotman

3 Ash-on Maynard

4 Kalonji Clarke

5 Raheem Hanley

6 Omarion Liburd

7 Malique Roberts

8 Marvin McSheen

9 Devion Harvey

10 Mervin Lewis

11 Nequan Browne

12 Tyquan Terrell

13 Yohannes Mitchum

14 Kyle Kelly

15 Tiquanny Williams

16 Kimaree Rogers

17 Dequan Hamilton

18 Gvaune Amory

19 Javern Matthew

20 Shevene Boston

21 Jahlyan Burt

22 Dionis Stephens

23 Trimar Samuel

24 Jahmarli Connor

25 Romaine Sawyers

The St. Kitts Nevis Senior Men’s National team will compete in home matches in the Concacaf Nations League slated for October 9 at 3:30pm and October 15 also at the same time. Both matches will be played at Warner Park against the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Cayman Islands respectively.

