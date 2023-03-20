SPURS DISMISS BATH 4-1, CONAREE AND SADDLERS DRAW
SPURS DISMISS BATH 4-1, CONAREE AND SADDLERS DRAW

Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs notched a big win on Friday in the SKNFA Premier League dispatching Hotsprings Bath United 4-1 at the Newtown playing field.

GOAL SCORERS

Shervin Allen (Spurs) 24th min

Steve Archibald (Spurs) 50th min

Jabez Dorset (Spurs) 82nd min

Steve Archibald (Spurs) 83rd min

Phillron Lavia (Bath) 90+9 min

The win keeps Spurs in the top five of the SKNFA Premier League table, though other results on the weekend see them drop from 4th to 5th place. Bath, on the other hand, is in 9th place, just above the relegation zone with six points, two more than Saddlers United currently in the danger area. Meanwhile, the first match of Friday’s doubleheader sees

Conaree (1) Vs. (1) Saddlers United

GOAL SCORERS

Dequan Wattley (Saddlers) 27th min

Quanieki Clarke (Conaree) 68th min

Conaree remains in 7th position from last week with 7 points; above St. Peters and Bath and three points behind Village in 6thplace.

 

-END-

