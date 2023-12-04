SportsNews: Charlestown Primary School Back To Back Football Champions

Sports

Charlestown Primary School Back To Back Football Champions

Back To Back Champions: Charlestown Primary School edged out St. Thomas’ Primary School in penalty kicks to secure the coveted Primary School Football title for the second consecutive year.

With the scores tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time, a penalty shootout was necessary.

At the end of the penalty shootout, both teams had 5 goals each.

The referee then applied the ‘sudden death’ rule, where if one team scores in one of the rounds but the other misses, the match ends and the scoring team wins the shootout.

The CPS player hit the back of the net while the STPS player managed to hit the upright.

Jubliant fans celebrated, it was a carnival like atmosphere in the Elquemedo T. Willett Park.

Prior to that match up, the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School secured third place by beating St. James’ Primary School, 5-2.

