Sports: Nevis off to winning start in LICB 19 & Under Championship 2025

By: T. Chapman

Nevis beats Antigua

Nevis Under-19 cricket team launched their LICB 19 & Under Championship 2025 campaign with an impressive 76-run victory over Antigua & Barbuda at Warner Park on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nevis was bowled out for 176 in 36.5 overs.

Jevon Manners scores half century

Captain Jevon Manners led from the front with a well-crafted 50 from 66 balls. His knock included seven boundaries.

At 18/3, Carlton Pluck (43) and Manners featured in a 63 run partnership, which brought some stability to the inngings before Pluck fell for 43, Leewards, 81/4. Manners and Weeks then added 59 runs for the 5th wicket before Manners was caught. Weeks contributed 34 from 58 balls.

Nevis lost both openers cheaply, with Lythe Browne departing for 6 and wicketkeeper Rajani Didder scoring just 2.

The pick of the bowlers for Antigua & Barbuda were Xanden Hobson and Mekali Tonge. Both picked up three wickets each.

Pemberton and Wilkinson, the pick of the bowlers for Nevis

Antigua, in pursuit of 176, was bowled for 100 runs in 31.2 overs.

Matthew Miller (21) and Tanez Francis (17) were the only Antigua & Barbuda batsmen to offer any resistance to the Nevisian bowling attack. Tzhavier Pemberton and Taysean Wilkinson both bagged 3 wickets each. Delroy Prentice and Jhadone Herbert bagged 2 wickets each.

Nevis won by 76 runs.

Nevis will face off against St. Kitts today, while Antigua and Barbuda will play defending Champions St Maarten tomorrow at Conaree.

