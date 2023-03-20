Sports Minister congratulates Nevisian athletes heading to the 2023 CARIFTA Games

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 20, 2023)- Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Troy Liburd, officially extended congratulations on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to the six athletes from Nevis who form part of the St. Kitts and Nevis national team participating in the 2023 CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas.

During a brief ceremony on Monday, March 20, 2023, the Minister commended the athletes on qualifying for the regional athletics competition, where they will come up against hundreds of young athletes from over 20 countries. This year the St. Kitts and Nevis delegation consists of 19 athletes.

Three of the six Nevisian athletes on the St. Kitts and Nevis team for the CARIFTA Games 2023 in The Bahamas- (l-r) Kenron Freeman, Kaliyah Jones, and Leon Thompson Jr (March 20, 2023)

“I want to congratulate our young persons here on Nevis for making the Federation’s CARIFTA team. These are outstanding athletes. As you know we have been having the track and field season here on Nevis since the start of this year and these athletes I’ve personally seen them all on the track and they certainly stood out, so I’m very pleased that they have gotten the nod to go off to CARIFTA.

“I’m hopeful that this is going to be the beginning of something really big because I see a lot of potential in these young people, and I’m hopeful they will be able to realize this potential and one day become world-class and international athletes. So I want to encourage you to run hard at CARIFTA and do your best. Your best will make us all proud here in the Federation and especially here in Nevis, ” he said.

While wishing them good luck at the regional meet, Hon. Liburd urged the student athletes to also aim to excel at their academic studies, pledging the NIA’s full support in their sporting and educational development.

“My Ministry and the Nevis Island Administration are committed to assisting, in any way that we can, our young people to fulfill their potential. The Ministry and Government is 100 percent behind you and not just for CARIFTA this year, but for your continued upward goals not only as athletes but as students, because the academics goes a long way to helping you with your track and field.

“There are many universities out there in the United States and so on who offer scholarships to student athletes, so you have to make sure you are doing that school work, and anytime you need help the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports, we are certainly willing to help because what we want to see is the wholesome development of our athletes ,” he encouraged.

Mr. Brian Dowe, Deputy Director in the Department of Sports and Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education also wished the Nevis athlete contingent luck at the CARIFTA Games.

The athletes present at the ceremony- Leon Thompson Jr, Kaliyah Jones, and Kenron Freeman- thanked the Ministry officials, their parents, coaches, and other well-wishers for their encouragement and support, vowing to do their best at the Games. Absent from Monday’s ceremony were Shamarie Newton, Tianna Liburd, and Alexander Caines.

Jones will compete in the Under 17 females 200 and 400 meter races; Thompson and Freeman in the Under 17 males 4×1, and 4×4 relays; Newton will compete in the Under 20 males 100m, 200m, 4×1 and 4×4 relays; Liburd in the Under 20 females 400m, 800m, and 4×4 relay; and Caines will compete in the Under 20 males 800m, 1500m, and 4×4 relay. The St. Kitts and Nevis team is scheduled to depart the Federation on Wednesday and will be joined at the meet by their overseas members.

The CARIFTA Game 2023 will take place in Nassau, Bahamas from April 8 to 10.