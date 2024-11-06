Special Olympics SKN team departs to participate in Inaugural Caribbean Beach Games in Trinidad

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Special Olympics St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Beach Games, taking place in Trinidad and Tobago from 8th to 10th November, 2024.

The Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Beach Games will be hosted by Special Olympics Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with the Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative regional office and is set to be held in beach settings, where Special Olympics athletes from across the region will gather for an exciting three-day event filled with fun, competition, and camaraderie.

Leading the St. Kitts and Nevis team is Ms. Clarice Cotton, Head of Delegation. Athletes Robert Liddie and Shane Nisbett who will compete in the 1500M and 750M open water swims and the 2.5K run, respectively. Coaches Terri Andrews and assistant coach Yashema Martluck will provide support, alongside Sheryl Boyles, who is the family coordinator for Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis.

“We are extremely excited to be sending a delegation to this inaugural Beach Games event,” stated Mr Ivor Blake, National Director for Special Olympics SKN. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to compete with their counterparts from the region and to represent our Federation and the Special Olympics. Our athletes have been preparing for this competition for some time now, and they are fully committed to giving their best effort.”

The Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative Beach Games will provide an excellent opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities, compete against their peers, and make new friends and connections across the region. The competition will feature several disciplines, including aquathlon (open water swimming and run), beach cricket, beach football, beach bocce, and beach volleyball.

“We are delighted to see Special Olympics St. Kitts and Nevis and our other regional Programs coming together and participating in our inaugural Beach Games, and we are confident that they will represent their respective countries and the Special Olympics movement with pride,” said Lorna Bell, Executive Director for Special Olympics Caribbean Initiative. “We believe that sports can play a major role in promoting inclusion, understanding, and respect, and we hope that these Games will demonstrate our commitment and capacity to host events in right here in our region that would inspire more people to get involved in the Special Olympics movement and support our athletes.” “We will also use this occasion to host the first Caribbean Initiative Family Engagement Workshop that brings together for the first time representatives from each program with the objective of forming a Caribbean Family Committee to further support our Special Olympics athletes and their families here in the Caribbean.”