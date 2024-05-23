Special Olympics SKN Competing In Caribbean Regional Bocce Tournament

Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis departed the Federation on Tuesday 21 May en route to the Cayman Islands to compete in the Bocce Tournament.

The event takes place from 22-26 May at the Lions Centre, and is free of charge to the public. More than 40 Special Olympians from over 20 countries will feature at the event.

The St Kitts and Nevis team comprises of two athletes; Shontelle Hazel and Tekwana Wallace along with coach Ms Julei Bradshaw.

Bocce is a traditional Italian game that has become popular in many countries around the world. It is a game of skill and strategy, played with balls that are rolled towards a target ball.