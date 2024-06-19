South Stands at Warner Park Cricket Stadium to be named in honour of Mikyle Louis

By: T. Chapman, (Content Creator)



Mikyle Louis, who is set to become the first cricketer from St. Kitts to play Test Cricket for the West Indies will be rewarded by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, for his selection to the West Indies team.

The Ministry of Sport and the Creative Economy sought Cabinet’s support for national recognition of Mikyle Louis which has been approved. The Federal Cabinet of Ministers has recommended the following to honour him:

Naming the South Stands at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in his honour. Allocating a parcel of land to him. Naming a road in his honour.

According to the Government’s information website, official ceremonies for these recognitions will be held subsequently.

Mikyle Louis, 23, was the leading run-scorer in this year’s Cricket West Indies Regional 4-day tournament, with 682 runs from 14 innings in seven matches, averaging 48.71. His impressive tally included three centuries, with two of those centuries scored in a single match at Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Louis was one of only three players to score four or more half-centuries.

With his selection to the West Indies team, Mikyle Louis now joins the esteemed ranks of West Indies Test Cricketers from the Federation, alongside Nevisians; Elquemedo Willett, Derick Parry, Keith Arthurton, Stuart Williams, Carl Tuckett, the late Runako Morton and Kieran Powell.