Soaring Together: St. Kitts Celebrates 20 Years of Collaboration with American Airlines

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (04 November 2024) — Today, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority hosted a celebratory welcome reception at the exclusive Kayan Jet Lounge, marking twenty successful years of partnership with American Airlines. The event brought together members of the Cabinet, tourism officials, specially invited guests, and other key stakeholders to recognize and honor the longstanding alliance that has significantly contributed to St. Kitts’ position as a premier Caribbean destination.

For two decades, American Airlines has played a pivotal role in linking St. Kitts to key markets, facilitating the steady growth and development of the local tourism industry. The collaboration has not only increased connectivity but has also stimulated job creation, empowered local businesses, and fostered a greater sense of community pride.

In a statement at the reception, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, highlighted the impact of this partnership, saying, “American Airlines has not only connected us to the world but has also fueled our tourism industry’s ascent. This alliance has breathed life into our communities, created opportunities for local businesses, and reaffirmed our place as a premier Caribbean destination. Through every flight, American Airlines has been the gateway to St. Kitts, and with each arrival, our island’s vibrancy shines brighter.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, added, “This partnership represents far more than a successful business relationship; it exemplifies a shared commitment to sustainable tourism. With American Airlines as our valued partner, we are creating an authentic, memorable experience for every visitor. We look forward to the continued success of this collaboration as we inspire even more travelers to discover and fall in love with St. Kitts.”

The reception at the Kayan Jet Lounge underscored the team’s commitment to elevating the travel experience for all who visit the island. As the island celebrates Tourism Awareness Month, this event serves as a powerful reminder of the achievements and progress made possible through strong partnerships. Together, St. Kitts and American Airlines are building a strong partnership of connectivity, community impact, and sustainable tourism that will continue to shape the future of St. Kitts for generations.

