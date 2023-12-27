Entertainment

Small Axe Band wins Road March – ShowCase

Small Axe Band announced as Road March Champions, ShowCase by Ras Kelly earned them the top prize.

Small Axe Band won the coveted title with 816 points, beating out all other competitors. Grand Masters and Nu Vybes Band, took first and second runner up respectively.

Grand Masters’ Happy, amassed a total of 751 points while Nu Vybes’ Ken and Barbie scored 740 points.

This years’ Road March was evaluated on J’ouvert morning only and the results were announced by Carnival Chairperson, Shannon Hawley.

Also announced were the winners of the Large and Small Troupes category.

The results are as follows:

Large Troupe

Red Devils – 229

Chattabox J’ouvert – 223

Xtreme Jouvert – 191

Small Troupe

Small Axe Band – 301

Fantasy – 270 points

Grand Masters Addix – 259

Eleven J’ouvert troupes were registered this year.

