Skyla Connor Wins Silver at OECS Swimming Championships

By: T. Chapman

Skyla Connor made history on Saturday, 9 November 2024, by securing the first and only medal for St Kitts and Nevis at the recently concluded OECS Swimming Championships.

Connor won silver in the 50m breaststroke in the 11 to 12 age group category.

Connor also competed in the following events: the 400m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 200m freestyle relay, 200m individual medley (IM), 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and the 200m mixed freestyle relay.

Back in September, Skyla Connor participated in the 2nd Inter-Club Invitational Swim Meet organized by the Pirates Swim Club Barbados, where she earned a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event and recorded personal best in multiple events.

Connor is coached by National Swim Coach, James Weekes, and she is a member of the Bring It Swim Club.

The 32nd OECS Swimming Championship was hosted by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Championships featured a total of 170 swimmers from nine Caribbean countries competing in various categories.

Antigua and Barbuda won for a third consecutive time. They secured the OECS Swimming Championships with an impressive 1,419 points while Grenada tallied 1301.50 points for second place. Host St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured the third poaition with 1102 points.