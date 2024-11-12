Sports

Skyla Connor Wins Silver at OECS Swimming Championships

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
FB IMG 1731313836671

By: T. Chapman

Skyla Connor made history on Saturday, 9 November 2024, by securing the first and only medal for St Kitts and Nevis at the recently concluded OECS Swimming Championships. 

pulsedesigns 20241112 130547 00001290465174017395478

Connor won silver in the 50m breaststroke in the 11 to 12 age group category.

Connor also competed in the following events: the 400m freestyle, 200m medley relay, 200m freestyle relay, 200m individual medley (IM), 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and the 200m mixed freestyle relay.

Back in September, Skyla Connor participated in the 2nd Inter-Club Invitational Swim Meet organized by the Pirates Swim Club Barbados, where she earned a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event and recorded personal best in multiple events.

Connor is coached by National Swim Coach, James Weekes, and she is a member of the Bring It Swim Club.

The 32nd OECS Swimming Championship was hosted by St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Championships featured a total of 170 swimmers from nine Caribbean countries competing in various categories.

fb img 17314339423801121238242228581699

Antigua and Barbuda won for a third consecutive time. They secured the OECS Swimming Championships with an impressive 1,419 points while Grenada tallied  1301.50 points for second place. Host St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured the third poaition with 1102 points.

Share this Article
Previous Article 22bf9a20 b8c9 c400 55e1 9b745f212991 New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy