SKNYPA to submit youth empowerment position paper as Government considers recommendations from Silver Jubilee debate

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts. The St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) will submit a position paper to the Government following its Silver Jubilee parliament sitting at the National Assembly Chambers on Tuesday, 8 September 2026. The paper will set out 12 proposals to advance youth empowerment and development.

President Jalen Monzac, serving as Prime Minister, moved the resolution calling for “paradigm shifts within societal systems to effect greater youth empowerment and development” and announced the position paper during the adjournment. Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Dr Geoffrey Hanley said he would ensure careful government consideration, with a view to advancing some recommendations.

The proposals cover employment and apprenticeships, entrepreneurship, public service reform and artificial intelligence, youth housing and Crown land access, rent controls, youth groups and safe spaces, and mental health care. They include a national human resource audit, a strengthened Job Centre and round-the-clock counselling and psychosocial support.

The debate’s focus was shaped by a public vote across social media platforms, followed by interviews with members of the public. Monzac’s presentation drew on those perspectives, budget analysis and regional evidence.

“We want a Federation where our qualifications can lead to work; where our work can support a home; where public services respect our time; and where asking for help leads to care,” Monzac told the Assembly.

Youth parliamentarians formed the Government benches, while sitting Members of Parliament served as the Opposition. Dr Hanley delivered the first response to Monzac’s opening speech.

The Government bench also included Deputy Prime Minister Desean Newman, Leader of Government Business Mauriel Knight, Senior Minister Naomi Francis, along with Minsters Mikaylah Peets, Vikell Edwards-Douglas, Jordan Taylor, Ca’leyah Douglas and Kaylah Penny.

Joining Dr Hanley on the Opposition benches were the Hon. Konris Maynard, the Hon. Shawn Richards, Senator the Hon. Dr Joyelle Clarke, the Hon. Eric Evelyn and Senator the Hon. Isalean Phillip.

Hasani McDonald served as Speaker, with Szczesnyque Smith as Clerk and Tahjaun Walters as Deputy Clerk.

Several parliamentarians congratulated SKNYPA on 25 years of nation-building and civic education, commending the research, depth and breadth of the youth parliamentarians’ presentations.

Attendees included Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin, political party representatives and candidates, representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), government officials, SKNYPA alumni, parents and members of the public.

SKNYPA thanked the National Assembly for its continued support in providing access to the Chambers and Toucan Sounds for sponsoring the sound system at no cost.

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