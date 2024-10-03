SKNYPA ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE FOR 2024-2025

Mr. Hasani McDonald has been successfully re-elected as President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) following its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Results from Sunday’s AGM will see Mr. Jalen Monzac serving again as Vice President; Ms. Trosonya Douglas as General Secretary for a second time; Ms. Naomi Francis as Treasurer and Mr. Aquanje Robinson as Public Relations Officer. The electoral process was supervised by Chairman of the Electoral Council, Mr. Dennis Knight and two honorary members Mr. Sam Condor and Mr. G.A. Dwyer Astaphan.

The AGM was held under the theme “23 Years of Impact: Inspiring Change, Leading with Purpose.”